CENTERVILLE – A Sandwich Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient to Cape Cod Hospital was involved in a traffic crash. The crash happened about 6 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. No injuries were reported but another ambulance completed the transport of the original patient. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Traffic headed North (West) on Route 28 was detoured until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries after crash involving ambulance in Centerville
December 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
