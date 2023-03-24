You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after dump truck goes off Route 6 into woods near Sagamore Bridge

No injuries after dump truck goes off Route 6 into woods near Sagamore Bridge

March 24, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A large dump truck reportedly went off Route 6 into some woods sometime before 10 AM Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound just before the Sagamore Bridge. No injuries were reported. Some traffic delays were likely approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

