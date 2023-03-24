BOURNE – A large dump truck reportedly went off Route 6 into some woods sometime before 10 AM Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound just before the Sagamore Bridge. No injuries were reported. Some traffic delays were likely approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.
No injuries after dump truck goes off Route 6 into woods near Sagamore Bridge
March 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- All-Way Stop To Be Installed In Hyannis Intersection
- Environmental Film Series To Be Held In Provincetown On Earth Day Weekend
- Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director
- Voters Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans for Take-Out
- School Resource Officers Receive Training On Youth Mental Health
- Tobey Hospital Honored In Newsweek’s 2023 List Of Worlds Best
- Initiative Helping Women and Girls Across Cape Cod Gets Funding
- Healey: Pharmacies Must Stock Abortion Pills
- Nantucket Residents to Save on Electric Bills
- Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series
- Sunday Journal – Uptick in Tickborne Illness with Local Expert Larry Dapsis
- Barnstable to Review More Concepts for Sandy Neck Beach Project