You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after pickup goes off road in West Barnstable Tuesday evening

No injuries after pickup goes off road in West Barnstable Tuesday evening

June 3, 2021

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – Tuesday night the West Barnstable FD and Barnstable Police responded to his pickup truck that ran off Main Street at Maple Street. There were no injuries.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 