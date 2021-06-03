WEST BARNSTABLE – Tuesday night the West Barnstable FD and Barnstable Police responded to his pickup truck that ran off Main Street at Maple Street. There were no injuries.
No injuries after pickup goes off road in West Barnstable Tuesday evening
June 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Announces International COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing Plan
- Seaside Le Mans to Return in September
- Supporters Hope to Make Virtual Public Hearings Permanent
- Proposed Joint Base Machine Gun Range Goes Before Science Council
- State Urges Preparedness as Hurricane Season Arrives
- Wellfleet Recycling Program Making Reefs from Oyster Shells
- AUDIO: Comedian Jimmy Tingle Talks Entertainers Returning to Stage after COVID
- Cape Cod Healthcare Scheduling June Blood Drives
- Cape Cod Baseball League Officials Look Back on Paul Galop’s Legacy
- UPDATE: Steamship Authority Targeted in Ransomware Attack
- Maine Will Have Shark Warning After Fatal Attack Last Year
- Baker Facing Rising Criticism of Outbreak at Soldiers’ Home
- Awards Ceremony to Honor Resilient Local Businesses