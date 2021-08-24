No injuries after pickup truck rolls on its roof near route 6

WEST BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 6:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a single vehicle rollover at the top of the westbound Exit 68 (old exit 6) onramp to Route 6 from Route 132. Both Barnstable and West Barnstable Fds responded. The single occupant of the Toyota Tundra declined medical treatment. The onramp was closed until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.