SANDWICH – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Sandwich about 5:30 PM. One of the vehicles rolled over after the collision on Route 6A at Jones Lane. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
No injuries after two vehicles collide and one rolls over
April 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
