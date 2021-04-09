You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after two vehicles collide and one rolls over

No injuries after two vehicles collide and one rolls over

April 9, 2021

SANDWICH – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Sandwich about 5:30 PM. One of the vehicles rolled over after the collision on Route 6A at Jones Lane. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

