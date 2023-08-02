You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after two vehicles collide and one strikes traffic light pole in Yarmouth

No injuries after two vehicles collide and one strikes traffic light pole in Yarmouth

August 2, 2023


YARMOUTH – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle crash at Forest Road and Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth. The impact left one vehicle against a traffic light pole. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 