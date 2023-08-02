YARMOUTH – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle crash at Forest Road and Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth. The impact left one vehicle against a traffic light pole. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
No injuries after two vehicles collide and one strikes traffic light pole in Yarmouth
August 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
