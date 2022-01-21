You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Sandwich

No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Sandwich

January 21, 2022

SANDWICH – No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly before 9 AM at the intersection of Arline Path and Artisan Way. The other vehicle driver was evaluated as Sandwich Police investigated the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

