SANDWICH – No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly before 9 AM at the intersection of Arline Path and Artisan Way. The other vehicle driver was evaluated as Sandwich Police investigated the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Sandwich
January 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
