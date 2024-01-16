You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after school bus hits tree in Mashpee

January 16, 2024


MASHPEE – No injuries were reported after a school bus reportedly collided with a tree in Mashpee. It happened shortly before 9 AM on Noisy Hole Road in the area of Wilhan Road. There were students on the bus but again no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if the snowy weather was a factor in the crash which is under investigation.
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN

