MASHPEE – No injuries were reported after a school bus reportedly collided with a tree in Mashpee. It happened shortly before 9 AM on Noisy Hole Road in the area of Wilhan Road. There were students on the bus but again no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if the snowy weather was a factor in the crash which is under investigation.
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN
No injuries reported after school bus hits tree in Mashpee
January 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
