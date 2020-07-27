You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: Three injured, one seriously after crash leaves vehicle on its roof

July 27, 2020

Jake O’Callaghan

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash in Dennis Monday morning left one vehicle overturned. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM on Route 6A at Airline Road. A Hyundai Tucson and a Nissan Rogue collided with the Rogue ending up on its roof slong a guardrail. Everyone was able to get out of the vehicles before rescuers arrived. Three people were injured, one seriously. They were all were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

