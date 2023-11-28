FALMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 8 AM Tuesday on Brick Kiln Road at Locustfield Road. Several people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was rerouted until the scene was cleared. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth
November 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
