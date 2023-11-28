You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth

No serious injuries after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth

November 28, 2023

FALMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 8 AM Tuesday on Brick Kiln Road at Locustfield Road. Several people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was rerouted until the scene was cleared. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

