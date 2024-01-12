Oak Bluffs Police investigating theft of tires from residence

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OAK BLUFFS – The Oak Bluffs Police Department is investigating the theft of a set of new tires from a yard in Pondview Drive. The suspect was captured on surveillance camera during the incident. There are additional videos in the comments of this post. Please take a look at the videos and If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information that could assist officers, please give us a call at 508-693-0750. Thank you.