Oak Bluffs Police seek info on vehicle that passed officer at 101 MPH

OAK BLUFFS – The OBPD is looking to identify the operator of a car that was traveling inbound (towards OB) on County Rd near Pennsylvania Ave last night at 9:09 PM. The car drove by one of our officers at 101 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.

It was reported by a witness that after passing the officer the car passed a vehicle on County Rd, continued straight through the County Rd/Wing Rd intersection without stopping at the stop sign, bottomed out on the roadway, and then continued north on County Rd at a high rate of speed.

The actions of the operator were reckless and put the public in harms way. Thankfully, no one was injured.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the operator or the vehicle, please let us know. Thank you. (Oak Bluffs Police can be reached at 508-693-0750).