Video: Off-Cape storms light up sky near Cape Cod Canal

June 30, 2021

SANDWICH – Strong storms that delivered lightning and thunder to much of Massachusetts on Wednesday skirted past Cape Cod.

But they were close enough to provide a spectacular sky show just to the north of the Cape Cod Canal. Check out our video.

 

 

