Off duty Yarmouth firefighter spots shed fire alerting other firefighters

February 11, 2022

Yarmouth Fire/CWN

YARMOUTH – An off duty Yarmouth firefighter noticed a large column of smoke on his way to work. The fire was located at a property along High Bank Road in South Yarmouth. The large shed that was burning was mostly consumed by fire before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

