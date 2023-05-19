Officials respond to simultaneous overdoses at Yarmouth restaurant



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police responded to a local restaurant Thursday evening for an unconscious man who was not breathing. Yarmouth Fire Rescue was on scene and treating that man for an overdose when officers quickly identified another man was suffering from the effects of a potential overdose. Rescuers revived the unconscious man after conducting CPR and administering Narcan. The other man was also administered Narcan after he collapsed.

The two patrons had been sitting at the bar when one of them lost consciousness and passed out on his friend’s shoulder. An employee and other patrons noticed the emergency and helped place the unconscious man on the ground and began CPR. While CPR was administered the second man collapsed on the ground. Officers were able to determine that both men had voluntarily ingested drugs before entering the restaurant. The men were unsure about what they had ingested and were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the bystanders that administered lifesaving CPR prior to first responders arriving on scene.