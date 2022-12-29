You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!

Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!

December 29, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!

