MASHPEE – One person was evaluated on scene after a reported natural gas leak in Mashpee. Firefighters responded to Olympia Sports on South Street about 1 PM Sunday after reports of an odor of gas in the building. The problem was reportedly traced to an adjacent pizza parlor. Further details were not immediately available.
One evaluated after natural gas leak in Mashpee
January 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
