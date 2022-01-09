You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after natural gas leak in Mashpee

January 9, 2022

MASHPEE – One person was evaluated on scene after a reported natural gas leak in Mashpee. Firefighters responded to Olympia Sports on South Street about 1 PM Sunday after reports of an odor of gas in the building. The problem was reportedly traced to an adjacent pizza parlor. Further details were not immediately available.

