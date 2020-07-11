You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after oven explosion in Wareham

One evaluated after oven explosion in Wareham

July 11, 2020

WAREHAM – One person was evaluated after an a commercial oven reportedly exploded in Wareham. It happened about 7:30 AM Saturday morning at Chatham Village Foods on Kendrick Road. The victim reportedly suffered some minor flash burns and was taken to Tobey Hospital. There was extensive damage from the blast. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

