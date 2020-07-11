WAREHAM – One person was evaluated after an a commercial oven reportedly exploded in Wareham. It happened about 7:30 AM Saturday morning at Chatham Village Foods on Kendrick Road. The victim reportedly suffered some minor flash burns and was taken to Tobey Hospital. There was extensive damage from the blast. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
One evaluated after oven explosion in Wareham
July 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
