DENNIS PORT – One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation after a stovetop fire in Dennis Port. The fire broke out at a Telegraph Road residence around 5:45 PM Friday and was confined to the stove top but the house had heavy smoke and had to be ventilated.
One evaluated after smoky stovetop fire in Dennis Port
July 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
