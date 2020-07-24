You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after smoky stovetop fire in Dennis Port

One evaluated after smoky stovetop fire in Dennis Port

July 24, 2020

DENNIS PORT – One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation after a stovetop fire in Dennis Port. The fire broke out at a Telegraph Road residence around 5:45 PM Friday and was confined to the stove top but the house had heavy smoke and had to be ventilated.

