WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evaluated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of one person not feeling well. Pool chemicals were reportedly being mixed at the time. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and a second was being evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: One hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth
May 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Case of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts Man
- Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Baby Formula Shortage
- Chatham Town Offices to Remain Closed Through End of May
- Officials Say More Areas of US May See Mask Recommendations
- App to Provide Verified Sightings of Sharks Off New England
- Experts: Warming Waters Mean More Sharks, Whales
- Panel Recommends Replacing Massachusetts Seal, Motto
- Falmouth Select Board Seeking Input on Mayflower Wind Pitch
- Hyannis Harbor Pavement Repairs Set for May 24
- Harwich Plans Best Uses for ARPA Funding
- Affordable Housing in Hyannis Receives $12M Boost
- Biden Offering Additional Free COVID-19 Tests to Public
- Sandwich Community Invited to Substance Use Disorders Forum