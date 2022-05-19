You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: One hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

May 19, 2022

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evaluated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of one person not feeling well. Pool chemicals were reportedly being mixed at the time. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and a second was being evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

