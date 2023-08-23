MASHPEE – One person was injured when two vans collided in Mashpee about 7:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Noisy Hole Road. A Ford Transit Cape Abilities van and a Dodge work van collided. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured after two vans collide in Mashpee
August 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
