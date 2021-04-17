CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 3:30 PM Saturday. A Toyota 4Runner and a Honda CR-V collided on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. The injured person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared.
One injured in Centerville crash
April 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Parents Supporting Parents Launches Mother’s Day Auction
- U.S. Opens More Distance in Worldwide Race Against Coronavirus
- Barnstable County Joins State Preregistration System for Vaccine Appointments
- Nantucket COVID Vaccination Clinic Opening Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sunday Journal – Jeni Wheeler with Family Table Collaborative
- Cape COVID Task Force Addresses Vaccine Access
- Healey, State Officials Warn of Funeral Aid Scams
- U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to 576,000, Lowest Since Pandemic
- Mashpee Annual Town Meeting to be Held Outdoors
- WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual
- Mashpee Clean Water Plan Receives $12.8 Million