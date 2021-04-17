You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Centerville crash

April 17, 2021

CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 3:30 PM Saturday. A Toyota 4Runner and a Honda CR-V collided on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. The injured person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared.

