One injured in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 3:30 PM Saturday. A Toyota 4Runner and a Honda CR-V collided on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. The injured person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared.