One injured in crash in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a 2 vehicle crash near Guaranteed Produce at 35 Iyannough Rd (Route 29) in Hyannis.

A Honda CR-V and a Toyota Tundra pickup collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

