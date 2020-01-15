HYANNIS – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a 2 vehicle crash near Guaranteed Produce at 35 Iyannough Rd (Route 29) in Hyannis.
A Honda CR-V and a Toyota Tundra pickup collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in crash in Hyannis
January 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
