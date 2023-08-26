WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened just after 6 PM westbound just past Route 132 (Exit 68). Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic slowdowns were reported with the left lane blocked until the scene was cleared.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Outer Cape Health Services Names Provincetown Resident As Its New CEO
- Sunday Journal – Homeless Prevention Council Talks Back-to-School
- Sunday Journal – The Green Future of Aviation at Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday
- Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement
- Local Leaders Encouraged by Healey’s Canal Bridge Replacement Plan
- Feds Approve More Offshore Wind Projects South of Martha’s Vineyard
- Drowning Death of Former President Obama’s Personal Chef on Martha’s Vineyard Ruled an Accident
- State Jobless Numbers Show Mixed Picture, Improvement on Cape Cod
- Barnstable Hosting Second Summer Celebration & Fireworks
- Buzzards Bay Fiber Optic Installation to be Celebrated
- Federal Aviation Administration To Host Runway Safety Meeting At Martha’s Vineyard Airport
- Dennis Moving Forward With Childcare Subsidy Initiative