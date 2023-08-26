You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

August 26, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened just after 6 PM westbound just past Route 132 (Exit 68). Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic slowdowns were reported with the left lane blocked until the scene was cleared.

