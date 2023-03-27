You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash that shut down Route 28 in Yarmouth Monday morning

One injured in crash that shut down Route 28 in Yarmouth Monday morning

March 27, 2023

Zach Hunter Schoone/CWN

YARMOUTH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth around 6:45 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Yarmouth Commons Apartments. The wreckage blocked Route 28 forcing a closure of the road until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

