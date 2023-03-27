YARMOUTH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth around 6:45 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Yarmouth Commons Apartments. The wreckage blocked Route 28 forcing a closure of the road until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
One injured in crash that shut down Route 28 in Yarmouth Monday morning
March 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Rt. 151 Closures in Mashpee Start April 3
- Route 6A Sewer Improvements Planned in Barnstable
- ‘Second Summer’ Growing, but Workforce Still a Challenge
- Falmouth to Hold Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Nomination Papers Now Available for Barnstable Town Offices
- AAA Study Warns Of Dangers Of Drowsy Driving
- Local Education Projects Get Cape Cod 5 Foundation Awards
- Bill Would Extend Food Aid, School Meals, To-Go Cocktails
- All-Way Stop To Be Installed In Hyannis Intersection
- Environmental Film Series To Be Held In Provincetown On Earth Day Weekend
- Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director
- Voters Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans for Take-Out
- School Resource Officers Receive Training On Youth Mental Health