You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in dirt bike accident in Brewster

One injured in dirt bike accident in Brewster

January 19, 2020

BREWSTER – One person was injured in a dirt bike accident in Brewster around 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened in a wooded area off Freeman’s Way and Long Pond Road. Firefighters used an ATV to reach the scene and bring the victim out to the ambulance. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. The incident is under investigation by Brewster Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 