BREWSTER – One person was injured in a dirt bike accident in Brewster around 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened in a wooded area off Freeman’s Way and Long Pond Road. Firefighters used an ATV to reach the scene and bring the victim out to the ambulance. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. The incident is under investigation by Brewster Police.
One injured in dirt bike accident in Brewster
January 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
