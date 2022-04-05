You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Harwich rear-ender

April 5, 2022


HARWICH – One person was injured in a rear-end collision in Harwich early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 124 at Rose Way. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

