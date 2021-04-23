BOURNE – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Bourne shortly before 7:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the State Police rotary at the base of the Bourne Bridge. State Police helped the driver out of a vehicle that ended up on its side. One person was taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in rollover crash in Bourne
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable
- US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low
- COVID Task Force Praises Increase in Vaccination Rates
- DC Statehood Approved by House as Senate Fight Looms
- Cape League Approves June 20 Opening Day, 40 Game Schedule
- DC Statehood Faces a Crossroads with Congressional Vote
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID
- Rescue League Receives Cats Involved in Vineyard Cruelty Case
- Yarmouth Selectmen Hear Update on Drive-In Plan