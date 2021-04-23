You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in rollover crash in Bourne

One injured in rollover crash in Bourne

April 23, 2021

BOURNE – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Bourne shortly before 7:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the State Police rotary at the base of the Bourne Bridge. State Police helped the driver out of a vehicle that ended up on its side. One person was taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 