You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

July 28, 2023



YARMOUTH – Just before 1 PM on Friday, there was a 2 vehicle crash at Winslow Gray Road and Finch Lane in Yarmouth. One vehicle then struck a fence. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries. Winslow Gray Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 