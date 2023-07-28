YARMOUTH – Just before 1 PM on Friday, there was a 2 vehicle crash at Winslow Gray Road and Finch Lane in Yarmouth. One vehicle then struck a fence. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries. Winslow Gray Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth
July 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot up to $950M, Fifth-Largest
- Local Cooling Center Opens with July Set to Be Hottest on Record
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival, Hollywood Strikes, and AI
- 32nd Woods Hole Film Festival Showing Over 100 Films
- Local Lawmakers Support State’s Denial of Holtec Discharge
- Cape Cod Has Among Highest Population of White Sharks in the World
- Inaugural Hurricane Symposium on Cape Cod Gets Large Turnout
- Provincetown Selects Developer For Affordable Housing Project
- Americorps Cape Cod to Recognize Graduating Members
- Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound
- Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne
- Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
- State Suspends Fireworks Shooter’s License After Vineyard Incident