One injured, traffic snarled after crash on Route 28 in Osterville

One injured, traffic snarled after crash on Route 28 in Osterville

June 16, 2021

OSTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and traffic was tied up after a three-vehicle crash in Osterville just after noon. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at South County Road. Several other people were treated and released at the scene. At least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

