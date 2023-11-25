You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person critically injured in rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis

One person critically injured in rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis

November 24, 2023

DENNIS – One person was critically injured in a rollover crash in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 PM Friday on Route 6 westbound at Route 134 (Exit 78A). The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

