One person injured after golf cart overturns in Brewster

One person injured after golf cart overturns in Brewster

January 22, 2024

BREWSTER – One person was injured after a golf cart reportedly overturned in Brewster. It happened about 11:30 AM Monday on Trevor Lane. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.

