BREWSTER – One person was injured after a golf cart reportedly overturned in Brewster. It happened about 11:30 AM Monday on Trevor Lane. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
One person injured after golf cart overturns in Brewster
January 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
