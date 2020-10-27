You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured after head-on crash in Yarmouth

One person injured after head-on crash in Yarmouth

October 27, 2020

YARMOUTH – One person was injured in a head-on traffic crash in Yarmouth around 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 