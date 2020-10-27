YARMOUTH – One person was injured in a head-on traffic crash in Yarmouth around 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
One person injured after head-on crash in Yarmouth
October 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
