DENNIS – One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after four car crash. At 3:18pm, the Dennis fire and police responded to a reported four car accident Cuffy’s at 723 Route 28.

Upon arrival a Mercury Mountaineer apparently went off the road and crashed into the parking lot striking three other vehicles.

The driver of the Mountaineer was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis Ambulance. No one else was injured during the event.

Dennis Police are investigating the crash.