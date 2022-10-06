You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

October 5, 2022

MMA webcam/CWN

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.

