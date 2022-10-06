BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
October 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
