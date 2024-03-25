You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in crash in Provincetown

One person injured in crash in Provincetown

March 25, 2024


PROVINCETOWN – One person was injured in a crash in Provincetown. The crash happened about 9:30 Monday on Race Point Road between Beech Forest and Provincelands Visitor Center. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police and U.S. Park Rangers.

