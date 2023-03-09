You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

One person injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

March 9, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened sometime after 1 PM Thursday on the westbound side near the weigh station. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 