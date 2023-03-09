WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened sometime after 1 PM Thursday on the westbound side near the weigh station. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
One person injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
March 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
