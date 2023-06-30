You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in Jet-Ski crash in Falmouth

June 30, 2023

FALMOUTH – One person was injured in a reported Jet-Ski crash in Falmouth Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Green Pond off Acapesket Road. Firefighters assisted one person to shore. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to respond to Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash.

