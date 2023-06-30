FALMOUTH – One person was injured in a reported Jet-Ski crash in Falmouth Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Green Pond off Acapesket Road. Firefighters assisted one person to shore. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to respond to Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash.
One person injured in Jet-Ski crash in Falmouth
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Student Loans, New Tech, and the Future of Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Independence Day, Pak’s Departure and More with the Cape Symphony
- New Septic Regulations Approved by Local Environmental Group
- J-1 Housing Program Starting First Season Strong, Says Chamber
- Town Offices, Operations to Close for July 4
- Affordable Home Lottery Applications End Friday
- Housing and Transit Challenges Continue for Cape Economy
- US Coast Guard Says ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found in Wreckage of Titan Submersible
- Ahead of 4th of July, Fire Officials Highlight Safety
- Provincetown Begins Full-Time Fire Department Transition
- Meeting on Provincetown, Truro Low-Lying Roads is Thursday
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released at West Dennis Beach
- VIDEO: Barnstable Firefighters Respond to Car Fire