One person injured in second major crash on Scenic Highway today

One person injured in second major crash on Scenic Highway today

January 26, 2024

BOURNE – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Bourne Friday. The crash happened around 3:30 PM on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available. This is the second major crash on the Scenic Highway today: Related story: Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne.

