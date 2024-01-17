You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Centerville

January 17, 2024

CENTERVILLE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville Wednesday morning. It happened about 5:50 AM at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Oak Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The other driver was treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating if black ice was a factor in the crash.

