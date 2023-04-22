One person seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was seriously injured when a car struck a tree in Marstons Mills. The crash happened shortly before midnight Friday on Osterville/West Barnstable Road near Flint Street. The victim was taken to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.