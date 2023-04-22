MARSTONS MILLS – One person was seriously injured when a car struck a tree in Marstons Mills. The crash happened shortly before midnight Friday on Osterville/West Barnstable Road near Flint Street. The victim was taken to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.
One person seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills
April 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Utility Companies Issue Reminder About Digging Safely
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day
- Community Health Center Expands Telehealth Access
- Barnstable County Working on Private Well PFAS Testing Program
- Cape League Launches Campaign to Open Hall of Fame Building
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- State to Host Pair of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Meetings
- Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award
- Champ Homes To Host Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up
- New Barnstable County Sheriff Reflects on First Few Months in Office
- National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members
- Barnstable County Commissioners Celebrate Household Hazardous Waste Program