SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Sandwich Saturday morning. It happened about 9:45 AM on Great Hill Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
One person seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Sandwich
January 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
