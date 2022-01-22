You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Sandwich

One person seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Sandwich

January 22, 2022

SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Sandwich Saturday morning. It happened about 9:45 AM on Great Hill Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

