FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Falmouth shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Currier Rd. & Ashumet Rd. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
February 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
