One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

February 14, 2024

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Falmouth shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Currier Rd. & Ashumet Rd. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

