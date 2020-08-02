You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash in Mashpee

One person seriously injured in crash in Mashpee

August 2, 2020

MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mashpee late Sunday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 5 PM on Old Barnstable Road by the Quashnet Valley Country Club. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. A utility pole was also struck in the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

