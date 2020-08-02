MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mashpee late Sunday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 5 PM on Old Barnstable Road by the Quashnet Valley Country Club. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. A utility pole was also struck in the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in crash in Mashpee
August 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
