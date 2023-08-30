WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 8:20 PM westbound by the weigh station. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
