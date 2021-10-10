MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mashpee sometime before 10:30 PM Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Great Oak Road at Quinn’s Way. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second person was also transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in Mashpee crash
October 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
