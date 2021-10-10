You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Mashpee crash

One person seriously injured in Mashpee crash

October 9, 2021

MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mashpee sometime before 10:30 PM Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Great Oak Road at Quinn’s Way. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second person was also transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 