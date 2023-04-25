TRURO – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Truro shortly after 9:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Noons Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in Truro crash
April 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
- Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work Continues
- Dennis To Hold Annual Town Election On May 9
- Scientists Concerned With Low Number Of Right Whale Births
- Local Family and Child Services Receive Spotlight Wednesday
- State Moving to Accelerate Clean Energy Development
- Info Session Planned for Upcoming Housing Lotteries
- First Massachusetts Right Whale Day to be Celebrated by Aquarium
- Eversource Tells Customers To Expect Lower Energy Prices This Summer
- Group Says Climate Change Still Major Issue for Cape Cod
- Sandwich Town Meeting Warrant Now Available Online
- Pilgrim Plant Owner Seeking Decommissioning Extension
- Railroad Bridge Maintenance to Close Canal Traffic