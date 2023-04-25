You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Truro crash

One person seriously injured in Truro crash

April 25, 2023

TRURO – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Truro shortly after 9:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Noons Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

