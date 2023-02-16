YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Yarmouth around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Old Main Street by Yarmouth Fire Headquarters. One of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing wires to come down. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. That section of old Main Street was expected to be closed for a time until the scene was cleared. It reopened shortly after 9 PM.
One person seriously injured in Yarmouth crash
February 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
