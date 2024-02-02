HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash as at notorious intersection Friday about 1 PM. A Volvo sedan and a Toyota RAV4 both silver in color collided at Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported one female to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Harwich Police kept the roadways open until the scene was clear.
One person taken to hospital after crash at notorious Harwich intersection
February 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
