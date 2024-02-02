You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after crash at notorious Harwich intersection

February 2, 2024

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash as at notorious intersection Friday about 1 PM. A Volvo sedan and a Toyota RAV4 both silver in color collided at Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported one female to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.  Harwich Police kept the roadways open until the scene was clear.

