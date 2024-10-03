CENTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a crash in Centerville just before 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station #1. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person taken to hospital after crash on Route 28 by Centerville fire station
October 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
