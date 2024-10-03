You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after crash on Route 28 by Centerville fire station

One person taken to hospital after crash on Route 28 by Centerville fire station

October 3, 2024

CENTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a crash in Centerville just before 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station #1. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 